Deputies launch criminal investigation of city employees in Holden, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation of at least one employee of the City of Holden.

In a social media post Tuesday afternoon , a sheriff’s spokesperson said the investigation was requested by Holden Police Chief David Mayhew.

Mayhew told deputies he had received reports about “potential employee misconduct within the city.”

“The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an independent investigation into the allegations of possible misconduct or criminal activity,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. “The City of Holden is fully cooperating with this investigation.

Additional details of the investigation were not immediately available.

Holden is about an hour southeast of Kansas City.

Earlier Tuesday, the Henry County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office requested the help of the Bates County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office to investigate potential misconduct within the City of Windsor .

