‘Potential misconduct’ investigation underway within Windsor, Missouri

Deputies and an officer in Bates County are on administrative leave after an exchange of gunfire with a kidnapping suspect, who died from his injuries at the scene. The department said the administrative leave is standard protocol, and the man&#39;s alleged victim is in serious condition.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into potential misconduct within the City of Windsor, Missouri.

While Windsor is located within Henry County, Henry County Sheriff Aaron Brown asked for help from Bates County due to Henry County providing municipal police services in Windsor.

Windsor is about 90 minutes southeast of Kansas City.

“Transparency and public trust are cornerstones of our service,” Brown said in a social media post Tuesday. “By requesting assistance from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office, we ensure this review is handled with complete independence and professionalism.

While the nature of the investigation and timing of the complaint weren’t immediately clear, Brown applauded “swift and responsible actions” from officials in Windsor.

Earlier Tuesday, the Johnson County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office announced it had launched an investigation regarding potential misconduct within the City of Holden, Missouri.

