Deputies seize over 1K 'suspected' fentanyl pills, meth in Douglas County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Deputies seized over 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills and 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine in western Douglas County, Kansas, on Wednesday.

The traffic stop was made on U.S. 40 Highway, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Officer.

A deputy stopped a gray Chevrolet Tahoe for a traffic violation just before 5 p.m. near the Shawnee County Line.

A K-9 was deployed and alerted deputies of the presence of drugs. A suspected stolen gun was also recovered.

A 32-year-old man from Topeka, Kansas, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony drug distribution and one count of possession of stolen property related to the recovered handgun.

The pills have been sent to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to confirm the presence of fentanyl.

