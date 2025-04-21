Dollar General shoplifting suspect slams into Sugar Creek police car, arrested after high-speed chase, crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person suspected of shoplifting at about 12:40 p.m. at a Dollar General Store in Sugar Creek backed into a police car several times and fled down Interstate 70 before crashing.

Officers confronted the suspect outside the store as the person got into a minivan, according to a news release from Sugar Creek Police.

The driver put the minivan in reverse and slammed into a police car several times, nearly hitting the police officers.

The minivan sped west down Interstate 70 and drove over stop sticks placed in the road by officers, according to the news release.

The suspect tried to exit at The Paseo, but lost control of the van and it rolled over.

The driver was arrested and taken to a hospital.

