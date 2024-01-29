Domestic violence disturbance turns into standoff, ends with residence ablaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a residence in the 5600 block of Jackson Avenue Sunday morning on reports of a domestic violence assault.

When officers arrived around 9:30 a.m., they spoke with a woman who said the disturbance took place inside a residence. She left the residence with one child.

The woman also told police a man threatened her with a gun.

When the woman was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment, the man barricaded himself inside the home, per KCPD.

Around 10:30 a.m., police surrounded the residence to attempt to de-escalate the situation after the man, who was believed to be armed, continued to refuse to exit.

At that point, the situation turned into a standoff.

Officers said the man later exited the second-story window of the home with a rifle before climbing on the roof. Several kids followed.

The kids then climbed down a ladder into a courtyard as the man reentered the home.

By around 2:30 p.m., police said “multiple children and dogs exited the residence and were brought to safety with family.”

The man was then believed to be the only occupant left in the home.

Negotiation efforts continued until the home caught fire, which police believe was caused by the man igniting a flame within.

The KCMO Fire Department worked to contain the blaze behind an armored vehicle.

Eventually, the man exited the residence armed with a rifle. He complied with officers’ commands to drop his weapons and walk away from the fire around 6:30 p.m., per KCPD.

The man was taken into custody and transported to be evaluated for injury.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

