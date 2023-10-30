Double homicide Sunday under investigation in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people died in a shooting Sunday night in the 21100 block of East 50th Terrace Drive South in Independence.

Police report a call was made around 8:30 p.m. warning officers someone was firing a gun and another was yelling for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, two adult males were found dead in a residence.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Detectives are interviewing those involved to determine what led to the violence.

—

