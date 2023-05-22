Double shooting kills 1 man, critically wounds another Monday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said 1 of the victims was found at East 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue and the other a block away at East 39th and Chestnut Avenue.

No word on what led to the city's 66th homicide of the year.

Since Saturday, there have been six homicides in KCMO, including one earlier Monday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

