Double shooting Thursday morning killed 1, wounded another in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting Thursday morning in Independence, Missouri, killed a man and wounded a woman.

According to Officer Jack Taylor, public information officer with the Independence Police Department, officers found the victims at about 2 a.m. in a house in the 1500 block of North Pleasant Street.

The man was shot in the head and died a short time later at a hospital.

The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made according to Taylor.

