Double shooting Thursday morning killed 1, wounded another in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting Thursday morning in Independence, Missouri, killed a man and wounded a woman.
According to Officer Jack Taylor, public information officer with the Independence Police Department, officers found the victims at about 2 a.m. in a house in the 1500 block of North Pleasant Street.
The man was shot in the head and died a short time later at a hospital.
The woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made according to Taylor.
