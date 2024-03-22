Watch Now
Douglas County deputies locate car as part of search for missing Overland Park man

Provided by Douglas County Sheriff's Office
David Kyle Kempker
Posted at 4:04 PM, Mar 22, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to piece together clues in the disappearance of an Overland Park man.

David Kyle Kempker, 53, was last seen on March 19, 2024, according to family members. Family notified Overland Park police of his disappearance.

On Wednesday, a deputy located a vehicle belonging to Kempker at Clinton State Park west of Lawrence.

The discovery prompted deputies to search numerous locations around the park since late Wednesday night in an effort to locate Kempker.

Anyone with information about Kempker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.


