Douglas County jury finds man guilty in 2022 double homicide case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Douglas County jury on Monday found a man guilty of the murders of two Lawrence men and the attempted murder of three law enforcement officers.

Rodney Marshall was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Marshall was charged with killing Shelby McCoy and William O'Brien at two separate homes and shooting at police during a chase on July 31, 2022.

A video released back in August 2022 shows officers pursuing Marshall through several neighborhoods and streets.

No officers were injured in the incident.

“This case has had a profound impact on our community, especially the families and loved ones of Shelby McCoy and William O’Brien,” said Douglas County District Attorney Dakota Loomis. “While no verdict can undo the loss, we hope today’s outcome provides some measure of accountability and closure for those who have carried the weight of this case for nearly four years.”

Marshall's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 13, 2026, at 9 a.m.

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