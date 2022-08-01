Man charged after allegedly killing 2 people, shooting at 5 officers in Lawrence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 51-year-old man has been charged after allegedly killing two men at separate homes Sunday and shooting at officers while trying to escape in Lawrence,.

Rodney Marshall is charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of attempted capital murder for shooting at the police officers.

Marshall is accused of shooting Shelby McCoy, 52, to death around 1 a.m. at his home in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street before driving to a residence in the 300 block of Northwood Lane, where he allegedly shot William O'Brien, 43, to death.

During the search for Marshall, police initiated a chase about five hours later when he refused to stop in the area of Kansas 10 and Haskell Avenue.

Marshall allegedly shot at police during a chase and earlier had shot at a witness at the home where McCoy was murdered.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Marshall was stopped when Eudora police deployed stop sticks on K-10

