Suspect arrested after 2 die in overnight shootings in Lawrence, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people have died after two people were shot and killed overnight in Lawrence, Kansas.

Around 1:00 a.m., the Lawrence Police Department responded to calls of shots fired in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, say they located a 53-year-old male victim in critical condition from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a Kansas City trauma department, where he was pronounced dead, according to LKPD.

Shortly after, police responded to a second call of shots fired in the 300 block of Northwood Lane, where a second male victim, 43, was found. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified and located a suspect at around 6:00 a.m. in the 900 block of Lawrence Avenue. Police attempted to pull the suspect over, but say he did not comply. Police pursued the suspect down Haskell Avenue and onto K-10.

The suspect fired at officers while on K-10 before striking the stop stick tire deflation devices near Eudora, Kansas, police say. The suspect was then taken into custody. A female passenger was in the vehicle at the time and is being questioned by investigators.

"We firmly believe this suspect acted alone, the public is in no further danger, and the LKPD officers fired upon have immediate access to our various support services," LKPD spokesperson Laura McCabe said in a statement.

