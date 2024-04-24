Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office working fatal crash east of 31st, Louisiana

douglas co fatal accident.jpeg
Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB 41
douglas co fatal accident.jpeg
Posted at 2:05 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 15:29:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., two vehicles collided head-on just east of the intersection of 31st and Louisiana streets, per the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said one person died and three others were transported to area hospitals, one of which was taken by helicopter.

The area of 31st between Louisiana and Haskell Avenue will likely be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are advised to utilize an alternate route.


Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone