Drexel, Missouri, firefighter killed Tuesday after being struck by pickup truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Drexel, Missouri, firefighter died Tuesday, after the driver of a pickup crashed through a building in Louisburg, Kansas.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup was heading westbound on Kansas Highway 68 in Louisburg when he lost control and crashed into a building, striking two people inside.

On Wednesday, the Drexel, Missouri, Police Department identified the two people struck as Drexel firefighter Anthony Juarez and his wife Devin.

Both were transported to a hospital in Overland Park for treatment of injuries. Police said that Juarez died from his injuries late Wednesday night. Devin is expected to recover from her injuries.

“Anthony was not only beloved by his fire department teammates, but he was also a beloved member of the Drexel community,” the Drexel Police Department posted Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

