Driver arrested after KCMO hit-and-run incident leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver was arrested following a hit-and-run incident involving a motorcyclist in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 27.

A blue/white Vitacci Titan ERS 250 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Independence Avenue, when it struck the center concrete median at the intersection of Independence Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard. The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle from the collision.

A white Honda Accord then struck the motorcyclist and left the scene, per a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and remained in critical condition as of Friday morning.

The driver of the Honda was located by police and taken into custody.

