Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Driver arrested for DUI after nearly striking Johnson County deputy's patrol vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Johnson County, Sheriff's Department
JoCoCloseCall.jpg
Posted at 3:08 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 16:11:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputies were nearly hit earlier this month while conducting a traffic stop.

The deputies were along the shoulder May 9 at Interstate 35 and 151st Street when a white passenger vehicle almost struck a patrol vehicle.

Olathe police later located the white vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.

No officers or deputies were injured.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Shining a spotlight on the 2021 graduates!