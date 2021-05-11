Driver arrested for DUI after nearly striking Johnson County deputy's patrol vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputies were nearly hit earlier this month while conducting a traffic stop.
The deputies were along the shoulder May 9 at Interstate 35 and 151st Street when a white passenger vehicle almost struck a patrol vehicle.
CLOSE CALL🚨 Our deputies were almost struck by this white sedan while out on a traffic stop. The driver was later arrested for DUI.— Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) May 11, 2021
Please SLOW DOWN and, if possible, MOVE OVER. It's the law. #SlowDownMoveOver #NationalPoliceWeek #JCSO pic.twitter.com/0mg744rYcV
Olathe police later located the white vehicle and arrested the driver for driving under the influence.
No officers or deputies were injured.
