Driver critically injured after slamming into tow truck parked on Interstate 435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Kia passenger car was critically injured Friday morning after slamming into a parked tow truck on Interstate 435.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police say around 8:45 a.m. Friday, the driver of the Kia was heading southbound on the entrance ramp from Raytown Road onto I-435 at a high rate of speed when it smashed into the tow truck that was parked on the east shoulder of the ramp.

The force of the collision moved the parked tow truck, a Dodge Ram 5500, 10 feet forward.

The driver of the KIA was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tow truck was also transported to an area hospital, though their injuries were described as not life-threatening.

