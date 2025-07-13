Driver critically injured in collision on southbound I-29 near NW Gateway Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was critically injured in a crash Saturday evening on Interstate 29 near NW Gateway Drive.

Around 6 p.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on I-29 “at a high rate of speed” when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

The SUV then ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and struck a concrete bridge support.

Police said the vehicle caught on fire shortly after it came to rest.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the SUV, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. As of Sunday morning, police said the driver remained in critical condition.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

—