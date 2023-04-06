Driver critically injured in crash after speeding through red light in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Chevrolet Impala is in critical condition after his car ran a red light Wednesday afternoon in KCMO and crashed at high speed into a second vehicle.

The wreck happened about 2 p.m. at Linwood Boulevard and Prospect Avenue, police said.

Police said the gray Chevrolet Impala was going east at a high rate of speed on Linwood Boulevard when the driver failed to stop at the red light.

The car collided with a Chevrolet HHR headed north on Prospect Avenue, police said.

The collision caused the Impala to overturn and catch fire.

A passenger in the Impala, not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car.

The passenger in the Impala and the driver of the Chevrolet HHR were in stable condition Wednesday night, police said.

The Impala driver was in critical condition.

—