Driver dead after crash on Troost Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD said a driver is dead after being hit by another driver at 85th and Troost Avenue.

Police said MPD officers arrived at the scene Tuesday night. During their investigation, officers discovered that a black Jeep Grand Cherokee was speeding down southbound Troost when they crossed into another lane and hit a black Nissan Ultima head on.

Officers said the Jeep continued down Troost and hit a southbound gold Lexus ES 300. Police also said a motorcyclist was able to lay his motorcycle down to avoid being involved in the crash.

The driver of Jeep drove away from the scene.

KCPD says the driver of the Nissan was declared dead at the scene. They say the driver of the Lexus refused medical attention and the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.