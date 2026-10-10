Driver dies after medical emergency leads to crash in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after experiencing a medical emergency and crashing into another vehicle Friday on Missouri Highway 291.

The Independence Police Department responded around 11:37 a.m. Friday to the crash on MO-291 near Gudgell Road.

A 2026 Freightliner box truck was traveling north on MO-291 when the driver had an apparent medical emergency. The box truck hit a roadway sign and was redirected across all four lanes of traffic, according to a press release from IPD.

A southbound 2009 Chevrolet Malibu tried to speed up to avoid the box truck, but it was hit in the left rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the box truck, who was unconscious, was transported from the scene to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead from the medical emergency, per IPD.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation, but IPD said no evidence of negligent driving causing the crash was found in the preliminary investigation.

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