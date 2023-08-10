Watch Now
Driver dies after passing KCPD officers at stoplight, crashing

Posted at 4:15 PM, Aug 10, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a white minivan that crashed into a traffic-signal pole after running a red light Wednesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, has died.

KCPD said Thursday that a white Nissan Quest drove around a police vehicle, which was stopped at a traffic light around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Bannister Road and East 95th Terrace, on the right shoulder, drove through a red light and crashed.

EMS indicated the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, but the elderly driver died shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday at an area hospital.

A KCPD spokesperson said it’s possible the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

There have now been 56 traffic deaths in KCMO this year, which is down slightly from 58 at the same time last year.


