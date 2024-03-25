Driver dies in crash near 33rd, Indiana after fleeing Missouri State Highway Patrol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died early Monday morning after fleeing the Missouri State Highway Patrol during an attempted traffic stop.

Around 2:07 a.m. Monday, MSHP pursued the male driver of a white Jeep Grand Cherokee after he did not stop for a traffic violation, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The jeep traveled at high speeds on westbound 33rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD says that near Indiana Avenue, the driver traveled off the roadway to the right and struck two telephone poles and a tree.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per KCPD.

No KCPD officers were involved in the pursuit.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.