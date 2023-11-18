Driver dies in overnight 1-vehicle crash near U.S. 169, Richards Road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died in a single-vehicle crash after a vehicle left the roadway early Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a white Lexus IS 250 was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway at a high speed, per KCPD.

The Lexus attempted to exit the interstate onto Richards Road and failed to successfully complete a turn.

The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a metal guard rail, before crashing into a concrete bridge support pillar.

KCPD says the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died on the scene.