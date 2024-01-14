Driver dies in overnight crash near Swope Parkway, MLK Jr. Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A female driver is dead after a collision around 12:43 a.m. Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer near Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Benton Boulevard.

The driver did not yield for the officers and the police officers disengaged their attempts to stop the vehicle, per KCPD.

The Chevrolet traveled on southbound Swope Parkway, drove off the road to the left and struck a tree south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KCPD is investigating the deadly collision.

—