Driver dies of injuries sustained in June 18 crash at I-35, Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver critically injured in a June 18 crash on Interstate 35 at Southwest Boulevard succumbed to their injuries Saturday, June 28, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.

Police said the driver of a Nissan was injured the morning of June 18 when they failed to negotiate a curve and crossed the grassy median from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of I-35. The driver then struck a northbound Subaru.

Police said the three occupants of the Subaru sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This marks the 41st traffic fatality of the year in KCMO. At this time last year, there had been 49 traffic fatalities.

