Driver evades Independence police traffic stop, flees crash on foot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence police initiated the pursuit of a 2010 Ford Edge after the driver failed to comply with a vehicle stop.

Officers attempted to pull over the driver for speeding, which police said was over 100 mph, on westbound Interstate 70.

But when the driver failed to stop, the truck exited onto westbound U.S. Highway 40.

Police say they ended the pursuit when the driver entered the opposite lanes, traveling westbound on the eastbound shoulder of Highway 40 near 39th Street.

Shortly after, police saw the truck crash into another vehicle that was entering the highway from Hardy Avenue.

The driver then fled the scene on foot, per police. The driver has not been located.

Police said the truck was a stolen vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle the suspect crashed into was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, police said.

