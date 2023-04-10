Driver in critical condition after 2-vehicle collision in Kansas City involving suspected impairment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One driver suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash involving suspected impairment Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the driver of a white Ford Explorer was traveling east on Truman Road, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Ford struck a gray Honda Civic making a turn into a gas station, just east of Hardesty Avenue.

The impact of the crash caused the Ford to leave the roadway. The vehicle traveled up the curb, struck a wooden electrical pole and overturned, police say.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. As of Monday morning, the driver is in stable condition.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating the crash. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

