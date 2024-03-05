Driver in critical condition after vehicle overturns near Truman, Askew Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after their vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the driver of a Chevrolet van was traveling east on Truman Road near Askew Avenue at high speeds.

Around 5:11 a.m., the driver left the single eastbound lane of Truman Road and struck a concrete railroad bridge support structure, per police.

After the collision, the Chevrolet veered south where it crashed into a concrete bike divider and overturned, per KCPD.

The driver — who was not wearing a seat belt — was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

—