Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Driver in critical condition after vehicle overturns near Truman, Askew Tuesday

kcpd
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Kastelan/KSHB
kcpd
Posted at 9:33 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 10:33:29-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is in critical condition after their vehicle overturned in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, the driver of a Chevrolet van was traveling east on Truman Road near Askew Avenue at high speeds.

Around 5:11 a.m., the driver left the single eastbound lane of Truman Road and struck a concrete railroad bridge support structure, per police.

After the collision, the Chevrolet veered south where it crashed into a concrete bike divider and overturned, per KCPD.

The driver — who was not wearing a seat belt — was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone