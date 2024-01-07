Driver in critical condition after wrong-way crash on Independence Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One driver was critically injured and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a wrong-way crash Saturday night on Independence Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Around 10:14 p.m. Saturday, the driver of a silver Chevy Impala was driving east on westbound Independence Avenue at high speeds.

The driver of a tan Chrysler 300 was driving westbound on Independence Avenue and saw the headlights of the Chevy coming directly at her. The driver attempted to swerve into another lane to avoid to vehicle, but the back of the Chrysler was struck by the Impala.

The Chevy continued to drive eastbound in the wrong direction and struck a Chevy Colorado pickup truck, that was driving westbound on Independence Avenue.

The driver of the Impala was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating suspected impairment for the driver of the Chevy Impala.

The driver of the Chevy Colorado was transported with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver and passenger of the Chrysler were not injured. All three individuals were wearing seatbelts, per KCPD.

