Driver in fatal July crash that killed construction worker in Prairie Village to be issued traffic citation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver involved in a fatal July crash in Prairie Village will be issued a traffic citation after the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office declined to charge the driver with involuntary manslaughter.

The DA’s office said its review determined the case did not meet the statutory requirements to file the charge.

Officers were called just after 11 a.m. on July 6 to the accident at West 79th and Ash streets.

Police said the vehicle struck Michael Wayne Porter, a construction worker. He was taken to an area hospital but later died of his injuries.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

With the Prairie Village Police Department issuing a traffic citation, the case will be handled through the Prairie Village Municipal Court.

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