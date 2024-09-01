Driver killed in crash near West 63rd Street, State Line Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said one person was killed overnight in a crash near West 63rd Street and State Line Road.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Prairie Village police attempted to conduct a traffic violation on a silver Chevrolet Malibu. However, the vehicle did not stop.

Despite officers not pursuing the vehicle, the Chevrolet drove eastbound at a “high rate of speed.”

When the vehicle crossed into Missouri, still with no police in tow, the Chevrolet went eastbound across a grassy median and struck a small tree on the west side of West 62nd Street.

The vehicle then launched across 62nd and struck a large tree, which “caused the vehicle to disintegrate before coming to rest,” police said.

The driver, who was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident marks the 64th traffic fatality of the year in KCMO compared to 61 at this time in 2023.

