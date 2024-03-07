Driver killed in crash Wednesday night on Kansas City’s Southwest Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla died late Wednesday night in a crash on Southwest Boulevard.

A police spokesperson said the driver was eastbound on Southwest Boulevard before losing control and leaving the roadway at Madison Avenue.

Three other passengers also were in the car at the time of the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the three passengers were taken to an area hospital.

Two of the passengers remained in serious condition and the third passenger remained in critical condition on Thursday morning, according to KCPD, which continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

