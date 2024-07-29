Driver killed in rollover at 63rd, Hardesty Sunday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a Mercedes was ejected and killed in a rollover crash near 63rd and Hardesty Sunday evening.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the preliminary investigation indicates a silver Mercedes 300D was eastbound on 63rd Street at a high rate of speed.

Near 63rd and Hardesty, the Mercedes failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway and traveled off to the right, approximately 120 feet down the embankment into the gorge.

As the Mercedes traveled down the embankment, it overturned several times, ejecting the unrestrained driver from the vehicle.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was declared dead at the scene.

This is fatality 54 of the year compared to 49 at this time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.

—