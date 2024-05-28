Driver killed in single-vehicle crash at Gregory, Troost

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a GMC Yukon was killed in a single-vehicle crash just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department was called to a collision with life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a gray GMC Yukon was traveling westbound on Gregory Boulevard at a very high rate of speed.

Just west of Troost, the GMC ran off the roadway to the right, striking a large tree and metal light pole.

The driver of the GMC, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, per police.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is fatality number 44, compared to 32 at this time last year.

