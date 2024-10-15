Driver killed in single vehicle rollover near I-70 & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of an Audi A5 was killed in a single vehicle rollover near I-70 & Prospect overnight.

Kansas City, Missouri police were called to the scene of a reported crash with life-threatening injuries about 12:30 Tuesday morning.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue Audi A5 was eastbound on I-70 at a very high rate of speed.

Near I-70 and Prospect, the Audi failed to negotiate the curve in the highway, traveled off the roadway and overturned.

The Audi rolled several times, ejecting the unrestrained drive and sole occupant.

The driver was transported to an area hospital and was pronounced dead.

This is fatality #75, compared to 78 at this time last year.

