Driver killed late Friday night on I-70 in downtown Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a driver died late Friday night on Interstate 70 in downtown Kansas City, Kansas.

Around 9 p.m., the driver was speeding on westbound I-70 when they lost control and struck the bridge wall at Washington Avenue.

Troopers believe that as the vehicle rode the wall, the driver was ejected and fell to the ground about 60 feet below the bridge.

No other information was immediately available.

