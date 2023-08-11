Driver killed, passenger injured in Carroll County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Marshall woman died, and her passenger suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 65 Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Mildred M. Scott, 90 of Marshall was killed when she passed a semi on Highway 65 south of County road 350 shortly before noon.

Scott, passed a 2017 Peterbuilt semi, but struck a 2007 Kenworth semi head on.

Her 2008 Chevy was then hit by the Peterbuilt.

Scott was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willie Armstrong, 83, also of Marshall, a passenger in the Chevy suffered serious injuries.