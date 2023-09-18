Driver of car seriously hurt in Monday morning crash involving school bus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a passenger car was seriously injured in a crash Monday morning after failing to stop at a stop sign and striking an occupied school bus.

Around 8:15 a.m., first responders were called to the crash near the intersection of Nicholson and N. Chestnut in the Northland.

Police believe the driver of a Hyundai was going east on Nicholson when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a school bus that was going south on N. Chestnut.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Four people were on board the school bus at the time of the crash — two students, the driver and a bus monitor. None of the bus occupants reported any injury.

