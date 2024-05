KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver and passenger in a stolen car were critically injured Wednesday night when the car struck a utility pole in Independence.

Independence police said the crash occurred just before 11 p.m. on Sterling Avenue, north of Winner Road.

Sugar Creek police tried to stop the car minutes earlier, but the driver sped away.

The driver lost control of the car and slammed into the utility pole.

Police said the car was stolen in Grandview.

