Driver, passenger in suspect vehicle injured after fleeing Clinton County deputy Friday on Interstate 35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two occupants of a suspect vehicle were hospitalized in a collision after fleeing from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.

Around 4 p.m. Friday, a deputy with the Clinton County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Chevy SUV on northbound Interstate 35.

The driver of the Chevy fled the deputy and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle forced the deputy's car off the roadway and continued to flee, reaching speeds of 115 miles per hour.

The pursuit changed directions on I-35 multiple times, and at once point traveled east off the ramp at Missouri 116 Highway at I-35.

While traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-35, the suspect vehicle struck a semi truck parked at a rest stop and came to a halt in the nearby tree line.

Both occupants of the Chevy were transported to a North Kansas City hospital.

Charges for the individuals are pending, per the sheriff's office.

