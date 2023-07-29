Driver, passenger injured after BMW strikes tree, catches fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury crash around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

An investigation from KCPD North Patrol Division officers found that the driver of a gray BMW 540i was traveling southbound on North Ambassador Drive at a high speed.

The driver failed to navigate a curve in the roadway north of Skyview Avenue and veered off the road to the right before crashing into a tree line.

The vehicle struck a tree and caught on fire. The front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Police say the passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. The driver was also taken to a hospital in stable condition.

KCPD is investigating whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

