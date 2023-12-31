Driver, passenger injured in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 470 in KCMO Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver and passenger were injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 470 in Kansas City, Missouri, according to a spokesperson with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver suffered critical injuries and the passenger suffered serious injuries in the accident that occurred around 7:39 p.m., per KCPD.

A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on I-470 at a high rate of speed when it swerved out of the eastbound lanes and onto the exit ramp for Raytown Road.

The Nissan continued off the roadway and up an embankment, eventually striking multiple trees. The impact from hitting the trees caused the vehicle to go back down the embankment and overturn, according to KCPD.

The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital.

As of 10 p.m. Saturday, the driver is in critical condition and the passenger is in stable condition, according to the KCPD spokesperson.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

