Driver run over by own vehicle at gas station, Kansas City, Missouri, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police were called Sunday afternoon to the Fast Stop at 7100 Eastwood Trafficway on reports a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle.

The investigation into the incident revealed the victim had parked their green Ford F-150 in a spot in front of the shop when they walked over to the gas pumps.

While pumping gas, the truck began rolling backward “for unknown reasons,” police said.

As the truck was rolling toward the driver, they attempted to enter the vehicle on the passenger side. In doing so, the driver fell and was run over.

Police said the victim died at the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

