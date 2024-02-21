Driver speeding off to avoid ticket injures 2 women at K-10 at K-7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two women suffered minor injuries after a man sped off to avoid receiving a speeding ticket and crashed, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Just before 12:57 p.m., the man was pulled over in Shawnee County, Kansas, for speeding.

During the traffic stop, the man, who had a felony warrant, sped off. A patrol chopper then followed the man from the sky.

Around eastbound K-10 at K-7, the man rammed into another car. The man's car went into a field and caught fire, and the other vehicle rolled over.

The two women in the car that rolled over sustained minor injuries. The occupants of the man's car — the man, a woman and a toddler — were not injured.

Authorities arrested the man and the woman, per KHP.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

