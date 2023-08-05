Driver strikes pedestrian on Broadway Boulevard while fleeing police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a white Dodge struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, while fleeing police.

Around 2:48 a.m., the driver of the Dodge was doing burnouts, spinning the vehicle's wheels while keeping the car stationary.

When an officer with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department turned their police lights to respond to the Dodge, the driver took off at a high speed.

The driver of the Dodge then struck a pedestrian, who was crossing Broadway Boulevard at Westport Road from east to west. The Dodge fled the scene of the crash on northbound Broadway Boulevard, per KCPD.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.