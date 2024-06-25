Driver suffers critical injuries in 1-vehicle crash on Interstate 470, Hillcrest Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a critical injury crash Monday on eastbound Interstate 470 and Hillcrest Road.

Around 7:30 p.m., an F-350 truck was driving east on I-470. Just west of an overpass at Hillcrest, the driver drifted off to the left side of the road.

The truck collided with a concrete Missouri Department of Transportation sign base, per KCPD.

The driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.