Driver suffers critical injuries in single-vehicle crash in south KCMO Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver sustained critical injuries in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 8:35 a.m. near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

A blue Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Meyer Boulevard when the driver lost control and went off the roadway, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle struck a large traffic control pole, a "Bike Lane" pole and scraped a large tree, per KCPD.

The Dodge came to a stop atop the downed traffic control pole.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

