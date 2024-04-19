Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle overturns in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving west on 59th Street at high speeds around 2 a.m. Friday, per KCPD.

Near Woodside Avenue, the vehicle drove off the road to the right, traveled through the front yards of two homes and collided with a large tree. The Jeep overturned and struck a second tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

—