Driver suffers serious injuries in crash Monday afternoon on westbound U.S. 50 Highway

Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Kingsville, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon on westbound U.S. 50 Highway at Route F in Lone Jack.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that the driver of a 1998 Ford Mustang was traveling west on U.S. 50 around 3:20 p.m. Monday. The Mustang failed to yield and drove into the path of a 2023 Toyota Sienna.

The Toyota struck the Ford on its driver's side.

The 18-year-old driver of the Mustang was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man, was transported with minor injuries.

MSHP is investigating the collision.

